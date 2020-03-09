ENVIRONMENT: An innovative Marketing Services Company is looking for a highly talented Mobile Developer with strong Ionic skills and a keen interest in developing Flutter applications. Your role will include programming & deploying software applications, managing source code, quality control and mentoring junior devs. You will require at least 4 years’ mobile app development using Ionic (V4), Web Services Integration (SOAP/REST), JavaScript, Git/Gitub/Gitlab, PHP/Laravel & strong knowledge of mobile application security. DUTIES: Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Contribute ideas and opinions and provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/Mentor junior programmers in their duties.

Support account management and data processing departments in their duties. Key Performance Areas – Impact of the developer on the existing infrastructure (Improvement in efficiency and innovation).

The value of the developer’s individual contribution to the company goals.

Delivering as per specification.

Communicating issues and asking questions timeously. REQUIREMENTS: 4 to 6 Years of mobile app development using Ionic (V4)

Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser

Git/Github/Gitlab

Strong knowledge of mobile application security

PHP/Laravel Nice-to-haves – Flutter

Docker

AWS

Continuous Integration experience

Experience in another language (Python/Go etc)

Redis

Linux Administration ATTRIBUTES: Able to communicate well.

Professional attitude.

Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Results-orientated.

Can come up with new ideas. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.