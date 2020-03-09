Senior Technical Business Analyst

Currently recruiting for a Business Analyst to join a team. You will work within a pod which will consist of a QA, designers, front-end back-end developers. Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements gathering and analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role, you need to be comfortable liaising with senior stakeholders (internal and external), you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

FUNCTION:

Ã¢û€”Â Work with clients to help define business requirements and document them into functional specifications.

Ã¢û€”Â Lead and / or participate in complex business requirement workshops. Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Ã¢û€”Â Lead ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Ã¢û€”Â Communicate complex solution constraints and opportunities to non-technical decision makers.

Ã¢û€”Â Work closely with Solutions Architect, Scrum Master and Delivery Manager on estimating, scheduling and monitoring user stories in Jira.

Ã¢û€”Â Participate in change control processes by providing appropriate documentation.

Ã¢û€”Â Share knowledge with project teams to support requirement management efforts.

Ã¢û€”Â Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Ã¢û€”Â Support the company’s QA processes and lead client UAT during each sprint.

Ã¢û€”Â Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Ã¢û€”Â Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Ã¢û€”Â Providing leadership, training, coaching and guidance to all junior staff.

Ã¢û€”Â Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Ã¢û€”Â Managing competing resources and priorities.

Ã¢û€”Â Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Ã¢û€”Â Completed Bachelors Degree, and / or IIBA Certification.

Ã¢û€”Â Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a client facing Business Analyst or Business Consultant role, preferably in the Financial Services or FinTech environment, of which 3 years has been at a Senior Business Analyst level.

Ã¢û€”Â Highly-developed problem-solving, planning and organizational skills.

Ã¢û€”Â Experience with full life-cycle projects from initial scoping through delivery.

Ã¢û€”Â Proficient in processes including defining and documenting test strategy as well as unit and integration testing.

Ã¢û€”Â Excellent presentation, communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage and manage senior-level client relationships.

Ã¢û€”Â Comfortable with agile, scrum and iterative development methodologies.

Ã¢û€”Â Interest in digital commerce technology and eager to learn about new technologies, best practices and 3rd party tools.

Ã¢û€”Â Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as needed, on cross-functional, geographically dispersed teams.

Ã¢û€”Â A sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

Attributes required for the role:

Ã¢û€”Â Excellent written and verbal communication.

Ã¢û€”Â Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ã¢û€”Â Highly collaborative with key stakeholders.

Ã¢û€”Â Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail and a well-structured thought process.

Ã¢û€”Â Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ã¢û€”Â The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Ã¢û€”Â Ability to deliver strategic insights to drive our clients’ business decisions.

Ã¢û€”Â Excellent document skills and creating detailed reports and presentations.

Ã¢û€”Â Strong leadership, ability to lead up and down. Experience leading and developing high performing team.

Ã¢û€”Â High-level strategic thinking and execution.

Ã¢û€”Â Innovative, resourceful, assertive and confident.

Ã¢û€”Â Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Ã¢û€”Â A motivated self-starter with a drive for results.

Ã¢û€”Â A willingness to learn.

Ã¢û€”Â A passion for all things digital

Qualities:

– People of Character

– Team players

– Teachable (humble and willing to learn and / or improve skills)

– Passionate about their work

– Thinks big

– Takes an interest in our collective future

– Cares about the team

– High performing / can-do-attitude

To apply for this career-building opportunity, submit a detailed and updated CV to theresa # geotech DOT co DOT za

