Software Developer

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Develop /Design software or customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency using company software development stack / development framework;
- Coordinate software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met;
- Produce detailed specifications and writing the software code;
- Develop software and/or System components according to URS.
- Maintain the integrated IT software components systems once they are up and running; and
- Develop integrated Technical Service Specifications for single or multiple software components to clearly set direction for procuring or building software components.
REQUIREMENTS
- 3 year National Diploma / Degree in ICT (Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering) or related field
- 3-5 years experience experience with full software development lifecycle (SLDC), within systems development, implementation and maintenance / enhancements of solutions in the corporate sector organisation
Additional
- Understanding of computer science including algorithms, data structures, operating systems and databases; Understanding of the user requirement process Understand various tools and techniques in identifying functional requirements of software; Knowledge of Governance e.g. Cobit and ITIL
- Skills:Development (e.g. .NET Framework, Java Framework, Other IDE); Portal (e.g. HTML, CSS, JAVA scripting, Portlets with various integrations); Interfacing and Integration (Middleware technologies)(ISO9001,ISOIEC12207);