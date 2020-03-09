SUSECon 2020 goes digital

The annual SUSECon conference has been repackaged as a digital event.

As fears over Covid-19 increase, large gatherings around the world are coming under pressure, with many organisers choosing to cancel their events. Arguably the biggest such cancellation was Mobile World Congress, scheduled to take place in Barcelona in February, and normally attracting upwards of 100 000 visitors.

Instead, SUSE has decided to reimagine its SUSECon 2020 event, scheduled to take place in Dublin later this month, as a digital event.

SUSE CEO Melissa Di Donato, issued this statement: “The health and wellbeing of our customers, partners, colleagues, and communities are of the utmost importance to SUSE. In light of the growing concern around Covid-19, and as a precautionary measure, we have decided to transform SUSECon 2020 into SUSECon Digital 2020, a virtual event.

With SUSECon Digital 2020, we are reimagining how we engage and interact with our attendees, while delivering best-in-class content virtually. Our team is currently coming up with new and creative ways to connect our attendees with keynotes, content sessions, and “discuss-with-an-expert” calls with SUSE leaders.”

Di Donato adds that SUSE continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation. “Our actions and policies continue to be guided by the World Health Organization and local country guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken additional steps to protect our employees and to help reduce the spread of this virus.”

These include asking employees to halt international travel, and to reduce non-essential domestic business travel.

“In addition, we have asked employees who are feeling unwell to stay at home, and have shared information on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

We have also instituted work from home policies across serious outbreak areas, including China, Italy, and South Korea.”