Technical Support Agent

Sun Slots Shared Services (RF) (Pty) Ltd would like to recruit a Cape Town based Technical Support Agent in their Technical Support Department with previous Technical Contact Centre experience. This position reports to the Gaming Technical Support Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

– Effective management of customer faults and queries (Escalation/notification) via the CRM system to minimise machine downtime.

– Apply technical knowledge of the Limited Payout Machines “(LPM’s)” when troubleshooting faults and queries.

– Effective use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (“NCEMS”) when performing tasks and resolving LPM faults.

– Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times through adherence to contact centre SLA’s and key performance indicators “(KPI’s”).

– Ensure that player dispute resolution procedures are followed and performed timeously.

– Ensure compliance to internal and external Policies, Procedures and Regulations with all related Regulatory Authorities.

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

– Grade 12.

– English, with a second and/or third language would be advantageous.

– Technical troubleshooting experience.

– Call/Contact centre experience.

The ability:

– To focus on results, managing work, planning and organising.

– To multi-task, using multiple systems and contact centre applications simultaneously.

– To express potential through adaptability, initiating action, work standards, innovation and stress tolerance.

– To communicate verbally and in writing (English) with all levels of management, customers and third-party service providers.

– To interact effectively through communication, building customer loyalty and trust, managing conflict, negotiation and gaining commitment.

– To achieve goals by contributing to team successes and follow up.

– To work shifts.

