Analyst Developer: Front End

Experience

– More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

– Experience in the following development languages:

– SQL 2005 and higher

– .Net (C#)

– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

– XAML

– OO Development Methodologies

– An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

– Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Standards and governance

– Testing practices

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Analytical Skills

– Problem solving skills

Competencies

– Adhering to Principles and Values

– Analysing

– Applying Expertise and Technology

– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Clear criminal and credit record

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

