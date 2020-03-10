Analyst Developer: Front End

Experience
– More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
– Experience in the following development languages:
– SQL 2005 and higher
– .Net (C#)
– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
– XAML
– OO Development Methodologies
– An understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
– Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
– IT systems development processes (SDLC)
– Application development
– Standards and governance
– Testing practices
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Analytical Skills
– Problem solving skills
Competencies
– Adhering to Principles and Values
– Analysing
– Applying Expertise and Technology
– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
– Clear criminal and credit record
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.