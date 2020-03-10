Aruba delivers WiFi Certified 6 indoor access points

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has announced that its full family of high performance indoor WiFi 6 access points (APs) – including the Aruba 500 Series, 510 Series, 530 Series and 550 Series APs – have achieved WiFi Certified 6 certification from the WiFi Alliance.

The WiFi Certified 6 certification is designed to distinguish WiFi 6 products and networks that meet the highest standards for security and interoperability to deliver exceptional end user experiences and wireless stability.

WiFi Certified 6 products provide significant capacity, performance and latency improvements to the entire WiFi ecosystem, while ensuring that solutions from multiple vendors interoperate to help enable greater innovation and opportunity.

“WiFi Certified 6 brings new possibilities that harness the power of Wi-Fi to connect users in more locations and with advanced security,” says Kevin Robinson, senior vice-president of marketing at WiFi Alliance. “WiFi Certified 6 further promotes interoperability and adherence to industry standards to ensure end users receive a superior Wi-Fi experience with their devices.”

The Aruba 500, 510, 530 and 550 Series WiFi 6 APs, combined with Aruba AI-powered software features, deliver high performance connectivity in extremely dense mobile and IoT deployments. They are also WPA3 and Enhanced Open-certified – providing next-generation security capabilities that combine improved cryptographic strength, resiliency and simpler deployment. With the ability to simultaneously serve multiple clients and types of traffic, the APs deliver up to four times the network performance of 802.11ac (WiFi 5) APs.

Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 APs also provide Aruba differentiated capabilities, such as AirMatch – Aruba’s next-generation AI-based RF optimisation technology, zero downtime, live software upgrades, and the ability to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee protocols – which allows organizations to connect with 74% of today’s IoT devices.