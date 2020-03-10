AWS achieves Level 1 B-BBEE status

Amazon Web Services South Africa (AWS) has attained Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 status.

As part of the B-BBEE Level 1 status, AWS ZA achieved maximum points for Enterprise Development, Supplier Development, and Ownership elements of the scorecard, upon first verification. AWS ZA’s other initiatives, contributing to its Level 1 status, include funding for small business, the Amazon Web Services Equity Equivalent Investment Program (AWS EEIP), and skills development programs delivered through AWS Academy and AWS Educate.

“We are thrilled to attain a B-BBEE Level 1 status,” said Prabashni Naidoo, director at AWS ZA. “This is a continuation of our commitment to support the transformation and economic development of South Africa. Our Enterprise and Supplier Development programs will enable small businesses to flourish.

“As these businesses grow, AWS cloud services will help transform their operations and allow them to compete on a global scale. In addition, our skills development programs will help grow the next generation of highly skilled South African developers and engineers.”

A priority element in the B-BBEE scorecard is Skills Development, which is helping to increase youth skills and employability across the country. For over two years, AWS ZA has been working with education institutions, such as the Durban University of Technology, Stellenbosch University, University of Cape Town, and many more to help train the next generation of cloud professionals through AWS Academy and AWS Educate.

Hundreds of students in South Africa are benefitting from the AWS Academy program, an introductory course that provides a detailed overview of cloud concepts, AWS core services, architecture, security, and support. The course also prepares students to pursue an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, one of the most popular technical certifications in the world today.

In addition, AWS ZA has provided cloud skills development to youths, from previously disadvantaged communities and townships, via the the AWS eKasi program. Through AWS eKasi, students complete an intensive one-year training course, which provides fundamental understanding of software development and cloud computing technologies, giving students the skills for the jobs of the future.

AWS ZA is also inviting qualifying 100 percent black-owned Exempted Micro Enterprises (EMEs) and Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSEs) within the ICT sector to apply to be part of the Amazon Web Services Equity Equivalent Investment Program (AWS EEIP).

The AWS EEIP was announced in 2019 and will see over R365-million invested over a seven-year period in the development and growth of black-owned small businesses in South Africa. This will help entrepreneurs and businesses owners develop and enhance their skills in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), mobile technologies, and more.