Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements.QualificationsEssential: 3 year related Degree/Diploma Desirable: FTI DiplomaExperience:

Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale.

Experience 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

Advantageous experience in the pharmaceutical wholesale

