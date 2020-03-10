Business Analyst

Job PurposeThe Business Analyst is responsible for the reviewing and analysis of business requirements, performingsystem impact assessments, proposing solution designs, defining the scope thereof and the creation offunctional specifications to meet the client’s needs. He/she ensures that both the client and internal teamunderstand requirements, the accepted solution and expected outcomes.Key ResponsibilitiesGain complete understanding of the Company’s product offerings and system capabilitiesClient engagement to review and analyse requirements, determine operational objectives anddocument the business requirement specificationsScope the solution and translate the business requirements into detailed functional specificationsindicating software development and configuration requirements, inclusive of workflowcharts/diagramsConduct walkthroughs of the requirement specifications to the client and internal delivery teamConfigure and/or perform a comprehensive quality assessment of the client’s solutionProvide input into effort estimation exercises and test cases/scenarios for full QA coverageProvide day-to-day consulting assistance for multiple clientsKnowledge RequirementsMicrosoft SQL knowledge and experienceUnderstanding of relational database and client-server conceptsProficient in Excel (Advanced Level), Word, PowerPointHigh level of English proficiency (both verbal and written)Familiar with Agile methodologyProcess Improvement ExposureSkills RequirementsStrong presentation skillsBig Picture ThinkingDetail orientated, analytical and inquisitiveAbility to multi-task, prioritise with a sense of urgency and work under pressure to tight deadlinesExcellent customer service orientationStrong sense of ownership and accountabilityStrong time-management skillsAbility to work with foreign cultures and willingness to travelExperience7 years of experience in IT with at least 3 years in business analysisFamiliarity with credit industry beneficialExperience in conducting training beneficialEducationSenior Certification in Business Analysis requiredGrade 12 with tertiary qualification ideally in IT or Business related fields.

