C# Web Developer

Our client, with offices in Paarl, is a leading South Africa based transport equipment designer, manufacturer, and service provider of a wide range of quality, cutting-edge tankers and trailers. We are looking for a .Net Web Developer to join their team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Design, develop, modify, debug and implement software applications (Web & Windows software) and their various integration points.

– Supports and/or installs software applications and components

– Works from written specifications and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the

– Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions

– Enhance existing systems by analysing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying

– areas for modification and improvement

– Maintain existing software by identifying and correcting software problems

– job and maintains documentation of process flow.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Minimum 2 years of experience using the .NET technology stack with SQL Server

– Experience in developing web-based applications is key.

– Database experience is a necessity with an understanding of views, stored procedures and functions in Microsoft SQL Server.

– Advantageous:

– Android development experience using Xamarin

– Experience working with Acumatica ERP advantageous (administration, customization, integration)

– Familiarity with versioning control tools (such as Git)

MANDATORY SKILLS

– C#,

– Blazor,

– Net,

– NET Core,

– HTML,

– CSS,

– JavaScript, (VUE.js, Page.js),

– MVC,

– Bootstrap,

– REST,

– Web API,

– Entity Framework,

– SQL

General:

– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position