C# Web Developer

Our client, with offices in Paarl, is a leading South Africa based transport equipment designer, manufacturer, and service provider of a wide range of quality, cutting-edge tankers and trailers. We are looking for a .Net Web Developer to join their team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Design, develop, modify, debug and implement software applications (Web & Windows software) and their various integration points.
– Supports and/or installs software applications and components
– Works from written specifications and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the
– Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions
– Enhance existing systems by analysing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying
– areas for modification and improvement
– Maintain existing software by identifying and correcting software problems
– job and maintains documentation of process flow.
REQUIREMENTS:
– Minimum 2 years of experience using the .NET technology stack with SQL Server
– Experience in developing web-based applications is key.
– Database experience is a necessity with an understanding of views, stored procedures and functions in Microsoft SQL Server.
– Advantageous:
– Android development experience using Xamarin
– Experience working with Acumatica ERP advantageous (administration, customization, integration)
– Familiarity with versioning control tools (such as Git)
MANDATORY SKILLS
– C#,
– Blazor,
– Net,
– NET Core,
– HTML,
– CSS,
– JavaScript, (VUE.js, Page.js),
– MVC,
– Bootstrap,
– REST,
– Web API,
– Entity Framework,
– SQL
General:
