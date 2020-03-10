Database Developer

Key Responsibilities

– Analyzing and understanding specifications in order to carry out the required development and implementation in the system.

– Testing, maintaining and supporting the new MS SQL backed application.

– Participating in meetings and decisions relating to new functionalities and improvements to the existing processes.

– Monitoring quality coding practices and standards via peer design and code reviews.

– Documenting major processes and development milestones, both inside and outside of the code.

The Person

Qualifications and Experience

– Bachelor’s degree in a related Engineering field, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

– Certifications considered

– 5 + years software development experience in MS SQL

– Having experience in Oracle is a strong asset

– 5 + years software development experience in Microsoft .Net. would be an asset

– Fluent in English

Required Technical Skillset and Level

– MS SQL Database developer, T-SQL, Architecture – Skill Level >= “Advanced”

– Database Programming – Oracle (11g and above) SQL and PL/SQL – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”

– .NET Programming, C# – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”

– NET – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”

– XML, JSON – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”

– MS Office knowledge – Outlook, Word and Excel – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”

– Knowledge of source control repositories is a plus.

Required Personal Skillset

– Well organized (i.e. to-do lists, reminders, outlook rules / follow ups, naming and filing documents)

– Resourceful and skilled at searching for solutions to problems

– Detail oriented

– Dynamic and positive attitude

Desirable Knowledge

– Web Programming – JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Ajax, IIS

– Knowledge of Linux (or UNIX) including VI editor and Linux shell commands

– JIRA

– Wiki

Learn more/Apply for this position