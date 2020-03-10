Key Responsibilities
– Analyzing and understanding specifications in order to carry out the required development and implementation in the system.
– Testing, maintaining and supporting the new MS SQL backed application.
– Participating in meetings and decisions relating to new functionalities and improvements to the existing processes.
– Monitoring quality coding practices and standards via peer design and code reviews.
– Documenting major processes and development milestones, both inside and outside of the code.
The Person
Qualifications and Experience
– Bachelor’s degree in a related Engineering field, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
– Certifications considered
– 5 + years software development experience in MS SQL
– Having experience in Oracle is a strong asset
– 5 + years software development experience in Microsoft .Net. would be an asset
– Fluent in English
Required Technical Skillset and Level
– MS SQL Database developer, T-SQL, Architecture – Skill Level >= “Advanced”
– Database Programming – Oracle (11g and above) SQL and PL/SQL – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”
– .NET Programming, C# – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”
– NET – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”
– XML, JSON – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”
– MS Office knowledge – Outlook, Word and Excel – Skill Level >= “Intermediate”
– Knowledge of source control repositories is a plus.
Required Personal Skillset
– Well organized (i.e. to-do lists, reminders, outlook rules / follow ups, naming and filing documents)
– Resourceful and skilled at searching for solutions to problems
– Detail oriented
– Dynamic and positive attitude
Desirable Knowledge
– Web Programming – JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Ajax, IIS
– Knowledge of Linux (or UNIX) including VI editor and Linux shell commands
– JIRA
– Wiki