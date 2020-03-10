DevOps Support Engineer

Are you a DevOps Support Engineer looking for a new and exciting opportunity?

Well our client in Cape Town is looking for someone like you to join their skilled and experienced team!

Requirements:

– Strong knowledge of at least one scripting language (Python, Perl, PHP, Ruby, Shell, etc.)

– Strong knowledge of cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.)

– Strong knowledge of configuration management tools ( Ansible, Chef, #Puppet, etc.)

– Strong knowledge of Java server infrastructure

– Strong knowledge of services-over-network (NFS, iSCSI, Samba, LDAP, DNS, etc.)

– Strong knowledge of web server technologies (Apache, Ngnix, HAProxy, etc.)

