Gerald Naidoo appointed Technologiks CEO

Technologiks has announced the appointment of Gerald Naidoo as CEO.

Naidoo will be responsible for growing the business locally, and across the continent.

Having held top management positions at international leaders such as Unisys, CSC and HP, Naidoo holds a number of qualifications, including an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education.

Naidoo says that he is looking forward to growing the Technologiks brand. “Technologiks has an innovative offering, with solutions that are especially suited to the needs of African organisations, and I believe the company is perfectly positioned to help both public and private sector companies in their digital transformation journeys.

“In particular, I believe that the digital identification solutions offer a unique opportunity to create value for African governments, citizens, and corporations alike,” he adds. “Technologiks has already completed successful digital identity projects in countries such as Uganda and Cameroon, and I am looking forward to participating in many more life-changing initiatives.”

Technologiks has a number of well-established partnerships across the continent, and offers technology, consulting and support services. The company has focused on tier-1 vendors, and will continue to grow its portfolio of world-class solutions, according to Naidoo.

“As Africa continues to leapfrog technologies and invest in digital solutions, there is a growing need for a specialist service provider that is able to offer technologies and offerings tailored to the continent’s specific needs. Technologiks is already the service provider of choice for organisations who appreciate the value of our tailored approach, and I am pleased to be able to lead the company in its next growth chapter.”