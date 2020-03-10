Intermediate Developer C#

Payment24 is looking for a motivated and experienced C# developer to join our team of experienced professionals. We believe in best-of-breed software craftsmanship, clean and elegant coding, using the right tool for the job, and always exploring and learning new technologies and approaches.
Who you are
– Demonstrate a high level of curiosity and keep abreast of the latest technologies
You have experience in developing a system from the ground up.
– You understand back-end services.
– You understand that scalability is not a single dimension.
– You have great communication skills.
– You are comfortable with the Agile development model.
– Flexible and adaptive to the changing circumstances.
– Show pride of ownership and strive for excellence in everything you do
– Proactive and driven to get results
What you’ll be doing
– Design, development, and testing of features/functions delivered via applications and services.
– Analyse and improve stability, efficiency, and scalability of the platform.
– Collaborating with peers and seniors – within company and with clients
– Developing for web, mobile, POS terminals and/or IoT devices are only examples of what you’ll get to work with.
– Working with product managers using agile methodologies to deliver high quality solutions on time.
– Working with operations teams to ensure your applications and services are highly available and reliable.
What we require
– 2+ years of proven development experience
– Proficient .NET/C# skills (Xamarin advantageous).
– Proficient in client & server-side Javascript, HTML5, CSS3
– Knowledge/experience with relational databases.
– Knowledge of algorithms and design patterns.
– Experience with front end design.
– Experience with Agile development model
– A thorough understanding of the service-oriented architecture (SOA).