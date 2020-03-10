Intermediate Developer C#

Payment24 is looking for a motivated and experienced C# developer to join our team of experienced professionals. We believe in best-of-breed software craftsmanship, clean and elegant coding, using the right tool for the job, and always exploring and learning new technologies and approaches.

Who you are

– Demonstrate a high level of curiosity and keep abreast of the latest technologies

You have experience in developing a system from the ground up.

– You understand back-end services.

– You understand that scalability is not a single dimension.

– You have great communication skills.

– You are comfortable with the Agile development model.

– Flexible and adaptive to the changing circumstances.

– Show pride of ownership and strive for excellence in everything you do

– Proactive and driven to get results

What you’ll be doing

– Design, development, and testing of features/functions delivered via applications and services.

– Analyse and improve stability, efficiency, and scalability of the platform.

– Collaborating with peers and seniors – within company and with clients

– Developing for web, mobile, POS terminals and/or IoT devices are only examples of what you’ll get to work with.

– Working with product managers using agile methodologies to deliver high quality solutions on time.

– Working with operations teams to ensure your applications and services are highly available and reliable.

What we require

– 2+ years of proven development experience

– Proficient .NET/C# skills (Xamarin advantageous).

– Proficient in client & server-side Javascript, HTML5, CSS3

– Knowledge/experience with relational databases.

– Knowledge of algorithms and design patterns.

– Experience with front end design.

– Experience with Agile development model

– A thorough understanding of the service-oriented architecture (SOA).

