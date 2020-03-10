Oracle Developer

Our client in the Fashion retail industry is for a Software Developer with strong Oracle skills to join their team. The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual who has a passion for working with business users, understanding complex data and systems, learning business concepts and supporting existing systems and implementing new requirements.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Software Development using Agile

– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems

– Data modelling

– Requirements gathering with business users

– Testing

– Documentation

– Participate in design, peer and code reviews

QUALIFICATIONS

– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantialexperience in BI reporting.

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

– Minimum 3 years software development experience

– Developing and Supporting software systems

– Data modelling and design experience

– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.

– Building and maintaining relationships with Business users

– Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Essential Competencies

– Oracle PL/SQL and Oracle Forms

Advantageous Competencies:

– Java

– Apex

– Agile experience working in SCRUM

– WebLogic

– ADF

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Team Orientation

– Quick learner

– Highly self-motivated and driven.

– Attention to detail

General:

– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position