Oracle Developer

Our client in the Fashion retail industry is for a Software Developer with strong Oracle skills to join their team. The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual who has a passion for working with business users, understanding complex data and systems, learning business concepts and supporting existing systems and implementing new requirements.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
– Software Development using Agile
– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems
– Data modelling
– Requirements gathering with business users
– Testing
– Documentation
– Participate in design, peer and code reviews
QUALIFICATIONS
– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantialexperience in BI reporting.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
– Minimum 3 years software development experience
– Developing and Supporting software systems
– Data modelling and design experience
– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.
– Building and maintaining relationships with Business users
– Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Essential Competencies
– Oracle PL/SQL and Oracle Forms
Advantageous Competencies:
– Java
– Apex
– Agile experience working in SCRUM
– WebLogic
– ADF
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Team Orientation
– Quick learner
– Highly self-motivated and driven.
– Attention to detail
General:
– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.