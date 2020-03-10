PHP Developer

Are you an experienced PHP back-end Developer with high attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and you have the ability to produce high quality code and provide great solutions to problems? We may have the perfect positon for you!

In this position you will get to take ownership of your tasks & projects, producing functional & visual work that you will be proud of.

Do you have the experience & skills to create custom, complex and automated database driven web apps, websites & systems and you also want to grow and learn, this successful agency will encourage you to be creative & enable you to unleash your full potential.

What is required;

– Minimum 3 years of back end web development experience

– Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience

– Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc….)

– Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries

– Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial)

– Experience with Javascript and JQuery (beneficial).

– Working with GIT / SVN reposBONUS POINTS if your experience includes the following;

– Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser, responsive, pixel perfect websites

– Javascript MVC framework experience

– WordPress experience

Salary is negotiable for the right fit! Be a part of the bigger picture and help to drive change in a fast growing agency that still remembers how to have fun!.

Learn more/Apply for this position