Python Backend Developer

Vacancy for an Intermediate to Senior Back End Developer (Python) currently based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

– 3+ years’ work experience as a Python Developer

– Experience with Django web framework and Django REST

– Knowledge of object-relational mapping (ORM)

– Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS

– Experience with at least one JS frontend framework (like React, Vue.js or Angular)

– Working knowledge of containerized environments (like Docker)

– Working knowledge of AWS cloud technologies (like Lambda, S3 & Cloudfront, EC2)

