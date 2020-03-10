Retail IT Business Analyst

Mar 10, 2020

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirementsQualificationsEssential: 3 year related Degree/Diploma Desirable: FTI DiplomaExperience:

  • Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale.
  • Experience 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
  • Advantageous experience in the pharmaceutical wholesale

Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis:

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
  • Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing:

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team.
  • This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Knowledge & Skills:Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
  • Business Modeling tools – preferably ARIS
  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques
  • Process re-engineering and improvement
  • Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

