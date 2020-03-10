Retail IT Business Analyst

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirementsQualificationsEssential: 3 year related Degree/Diploma Desirable: FTI DiplomaExperience:

Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale.

Experience 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

Advantageous experience in the pharmaceutical wholesale

Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis:

Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing:

Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team.

This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:

To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Knowledge & Skills:Knowledge:

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

Business Modeling tools – preferably ARIS

Business analysis and elicitation techniques

Process re-engineering and improvement

Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position