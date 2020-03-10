Retail IT Business Analyst

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirementsQualificationsEssential: 3 year related Degree/Diploma Desirable: FTI DiplomaExperience:
- Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Supply Chain and Distribution/Wholesale.
- Experience 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
- Advantageous experience in the pharmaceutical wholesale
Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis:
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
- Requirement elicitation
Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing:
- Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team.
- This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines:
- To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.
Theoretical knowledge and application
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization (including feasibility and business benefits).
Time Management
- To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Knowledge & Skills:Knowledge:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modeling tools – preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement
- Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.