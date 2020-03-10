Senior Test Analyst

Brand new opportunity for a talented QA test analyst to join a forward thinking software development company based in the norther suburbs of Cape Town.

They have a great team spirit, enjoy collaboration and are located perfectly to avoid major Cape Town traffic.

With their international sales taking off, they are doing well in the market, and need an extra set of hands on deck.

If you are looking for a long term career move, keep reading.

The following characteristics are key in the team

Passion – to make a difference

Collaboration – because we accomplish more when we work together

Exploration – openness to explore new places, ideas, and technologies

Insightfulness – it is important to understand things from different viewpoints

Your daily Responsibilities

Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma

3+ years of experience in testing complex software systems

Designing and creating test cases

Experience creating and maintaining testing environments

Excellent written and spoken communication skills

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA in Scrum

Web testing & automation experience would be advantageous

SQL skills would be advantageous

Beneficial experience to have

Experience with agile methodology and scrum framework

Microsoft VSTS experience using Microsoft Test manager

Experience with the Microsoft Office 365 platform

Test automation experience – working with Microsoft Coded UI or similar framework

Next steps

Send over your updated CV to (email address) to set up a call.

Please only apply if you are currently based in Cape Town and have more than 5 years of QA testing experience.

Good luck with your application!

