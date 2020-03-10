Senior Test Analyst
Brand new opportunity for a talented QA test analyst to join a forward thinking software development company based in the norther suburbs of Cape Town.
They have a great team spirit, enjoy collaboration and are located perfectly to avoid major Cape Town traffic.
With their international sales taking off, they are doing well in the market, and need an extra set of hands on deck.
If you are looking for a long term career move, keep reading.
The following characteristics are key in the team
- Passion – to make a difference
- Collaboration – because we accomplish more when we work together
- Exploration – openness to explore new places, ideas, and technologies
- Insightfulness – it is important to understand things from different viewpoints
Your daily Responsibilities
- Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma
- 3+ years of experience in testing complex software systems
- Designing and creating test cases
- Experience creating and maintaining testing environments
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Analytical and logical problem-solving skills
- Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA in Scrum
- Web testing & automation experience would be advantageous
- SQL skills would be advantageous
Beneficial experience to have
- Experience with agile methodology and scrum framework
- Microsoft VSTS experience using Microsoft Test manager
- Experience with the Microsoft Office 365 platform
- Test automation experience – working with Microsoft Coded UI or similar framework
Next steps
Send over your updated CV to (email address) to set up a call.
Please only apply if you are currently based in Cape Town and have more than 5 years of QA testing experience.
Good luck with your application!