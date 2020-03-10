WordPress Developer

Mar 10, 2020

My client has an opportunity for a Mid-Weight WordPress Developer to be based a their Cape Town offices.

Join a team of passionate and creative developers who aspire to delivering quality solutions across a range of platforms including web, Facebook, mobile and more. Work on high profile projects in a dynamic, agile environment and be challenged to deliver product that sets the bar in progressive development.

As a WordPress Developer, you will be responsible for both back-end and front-end development, including creating and updating WordPress themes and plugins.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing new futures and functionality
  • Establishing and guiding the website’s architecture
  • Ensuring high-performance and availability, and managing all technical aspects of the CMS
  • Helping formulate an effective, responsive design and turning it into a working theme and plugin
  • Participate in client and team meetings, liaising directly with project management
  • Write CMS documentation post updates when relevant

Requirements and qualifications

  • Good understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery
  • Ability to setup local and staging environments for code review
  • Ability to create an auto deploy set up between live and staging for WordPress websites
  • Knowledge of SEO principle as it regards to web development
  • Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications
  • Experience designing and developing responsive design websites
  • Comfortable working with debugging tools life Firebug, Chrome inspector, etc.
  • Ability to understand CSS changes and their ramifications to ensure consistent style across platforms and browsers
  • Ability to convert comprehensive layout and wireframes into working HTML pages
  • Knowledge of how to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML)
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (such as Git, SVN and Mercurial)
  • Strong understanding of PHP back-end development
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a WordPress and PHP Developer

