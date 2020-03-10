Xerox adds to its HP election slate

Xerox Holdings has announced that it is filing a preliminary proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in support of its slate of independent candidates to replace the board of directors of HP Inc at HP’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Following the expansion of HP’s board slate from 11 to 12 members, Xerox has provided notice to HP that it is adding Erroll B Davis, Jr, former chairman and CEO of Alliant Energy, to its existing slate of qualified director nominees. Davis has extensive public company director experience, having served on the board of directors of Union Pacific, General Motors, PPG Industries and BP.

Xerox’s slate now comprises 12 director candidates, including: Betsy Atkins, George Bickerstaff, Carolyn Byrd, Erroll B Davis, Jr, Jeannie Diefenderfer, Kim Fennebresque, Carol Flaton, Matthew Hart, Fred Hochberg, Jacob Katz, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott and Thomas Sabatino, Jr.

“The filing reflects continued progress towards a combination between Xerox and HP,” says John Visentin, vice-chairman and CEO of Xerox. “By nominating a slate of 12 independent, highly qualified candidates for election to HP’s Board, we are giving HP stockholders an opportunity to have a board that will act in their best interests and consider any and all opportunities to create value. We urge them to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Davis comments: “Xerox has assembled an exceptional slate of nominees with extensive executive and board leadership experience. I am humbled to be part of this group and, if elected, look forward to serving HP stockholders and exploring all potential options to maximise HP’s long-term value.”