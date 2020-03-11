Data Scientist (Birmingham AL or remote position C

ENVIRONMENT:

Data Scientist is required to utilize machine learning and statistical expertise to support initiatives that add value to the customer and drive the profitable growth of this well-established International data integration specialists. Your degree quantitative field and min 2yrs relevant experience are required.

DUTIES:

Collect, structure, and analyze a broad range of both internal and external data relevant to the business such as economic, industry, product, customer, supplier, and competitor.

Explore and visualize data to understand the features that have relevance or are meaningful to the business.

Apply business-relevant statistical, machine learning, or deep learning approaches to solve business challenges

Design, implement, and validate data systems and solutions.

Provide data-driven recommendations and insights for cross-functional projects to executive leadership.

Reveal hidden business opportunities, quantify risks, and optimally deploy company resources to grow profitably.

REQUIREMENTS:

A degree in a quantitative field, i.e. statistics, economics, mathematics, computer science, or other related field.

2-4 years of work experience in a data science related field.

Experience to work with data sets within one or more focus areas: Sales & Marketing,

Operations/Supply Chain, Telematics or Aftermarket Parts.

Work experience in the Automotive Industry a plus.

2+ years of working experience in either Python or R, able to query data using SQL.

Experience working with cloud-based computing platforms like AWS.

Proficient in visualization tools like Power Bl or Tableau.

Experience in data mining, advanced data manipulation, machine learning and statistical analysis.

Ability to explore data sets and identify the data transformation and data quality needs for targeted applications.

Curiosity, enthusiasm, positive attitude, a passion to build, and a willingness to seek and learn new concepts.

An iterative approach to developing data science solutions through continuous improvement.

Outstanding analytical skills.

Outstanding and proven project management skills; ability to manage multiple projects in a high-pressure, tight-deadline environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter; Able to solve problems with minimal supervision.

Team Player

Willing to take initiative.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Exhibits attention to detail and is a champion for accuracy.

High level of Integrity.

Adaptability

Developing Standards

Process Improvement

