Dev-ops engineer

Opportunity
We build and deploy globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to our development process.
Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and Regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.
Responsibilities
- Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline
- Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning
- Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
- Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
- Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
Capabilities
- Proven experience in [+5 years]:
- Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge
- Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently while working under pressure
- Development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations field
- Software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations
- Latest industry trends
Please send me your CV to (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)