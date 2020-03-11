Full stack developer (NodeJS)

Job Description
My client is the international entertainment industry in looking for full-stack developer specialising in NodeJS. They are a cloud partner using AWS and Azure. You will have the chance to work on websites suited for web and mobile use. Choosing from different projects and and earning exceptional career growth.
Role & Responsibilities
- Work in a Agile environment
- Plan, design, implement, test daily
- Liaise with QA team to fix bugs
- Work with cross-functional teams
- Do code reviews
Skills & Qualifications
- 5+ years development experience
- NodeJS, Microservices experience
- Docker, Kubernetes and MongoDB experience
- Linux experience
- Test driven development experience
- Payment systems experience (beneficial)
Benefits
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Flexible hours
- Remote working days