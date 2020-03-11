Full stack developer (NodeJS)

Job Description

My client is the international entertainment industry in looking for full-stack developer specialising in NodeJS. They are a cloud partner using AWS and Azure. You will have the chance to work on websites suited for web and mobile use. Choosing from different projects and and earning exceptional career growth.

Role & Responsibilities

Work in a Agile environment

Plan, design, implement, test daily

Liaise with QA team to fix bugs

Work with cross-functional teams

Do code reviews

Skills & Qualifications

5+ years development experience

NodeJS, Microservices experience

Docker, Kubernetes and MongoDB experience

Linux experience

Test driven development experience

Payment systems experience (beneficial)

Benefits

Medical aid

Provident fund

Flexible hours

Remote working days

