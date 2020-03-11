Integration Engineer (Dell Boomi)

ENVIRONMENT:

International IT Services Specialist requires a detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive individual to be the new Integration Engineer. Your Solid experience with microservices architecture and API development using Dell Boomi is a non-negotiable requirement.

DUTIES:

Software subsystems, ensuring they all work smoothly as a unit with a 100% uptime. Continually define and enforce technical integration standards.

Consolidate and migrate all legacy batch orientated processes to Boomi within the first 24 months.

Develop and maintaining system integrations and components, including but not limited to; application-to-application integrations, services, internal and external APIs, file transfer, etc. using Dell Boomi.

Lead in systems analysis and design for complex adaptive systems and leverage experience with enterprise architecture frameworks to design effective solutions that span multiple systems and platforms.

Supervise various activities for all integration of software applications for systems and ensure adherence to a technical architecture.

Work closely with development teams to architect, design, build, and implement application integrations.

Advise software & data teams on performance, scalability, reliability, monitoring and other operational concerns of integration solutions.

Design reusable components, frameworks, standards and processes to support and facilitate API and integration projects.

Provide training and mentoring to development teams on how to use Dell Boomi.

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects.

Write technical integration requirements as needed.

Evaluate existing integration solutions and provide input for performance evaluations.

Clearly understand client short and long-term goals and recommend solutions.

Help trouble shoot critical production issues.

Integrating designs, flows and processes.

Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS.

REQUIREMENTS:

2 years’ experience in developing and delivering integration and data migration projects using Dell Boomi.

Solid experience with microservices architecture and API development using Dell Boomi.

Experience using Java & Groovy beneficial for extending the Dell Boomi platform.

Experience using Microsoft SSIS beneficial.

Experience integrating with Cloud/SaaS/PaaS solutions, APIs, and integration with legacy applications.

Experience in relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, including data modeling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools.

Experience in working in Agile teams.

Experience using cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position