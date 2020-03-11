Intermediate – Snr C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT: If you thrive on the challenge of developing and maintaining complex systems, then a national communication company wants your expertise as a Senior C# Developer to join its Cape Town team. You will require an IT Degree / Diploma with system analysis, development and design as a focus, at least 5+ years C#.Net development with the latest version of C#, 3 years’ MySQL, XML, WCF, Rest, SQL / Relational Databases, Entity Framework, Back-end Architecture, ASP.Net, AJAX, Agile / Waterfall delivery, able to develop secure internet-facing apps & services & to adapt and use different IDEs. DUTIES: Work with client-server desktop and web applications. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of company’s platform technology.

Be part of the development team developing modular new systems aligned and fitting into the backbone of the existing platform.

Maintenance of existing systems (backend and front-end).

Upgrade / enhance existing systems built in C#.

Transfer and implement business logic and requirements for clients moving to the latest version of the platform.

Research and development of new technologies across different systems.

Update / upgrade existing systems to be compatible with cloud infrastructure and the latest operating systems.

Assist in handling client queries and operational needs on an ad-hoc basis.

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability.

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness.

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT Degree / Diploma where the fundamentals of system analysis, development and design were the main focus. Experience/Skills – 5+ Years’ experience in C#.Net development and developing complex systems.

Full understanding of the latest version of C# programming language.

3 Years’ experience with MySQL databases and able to integrate from a programming and command line perspective.

Skilled in Web Services (XML, WCF, Rest), SQL / Relational Databases, Entity Framework and Back-end Architecture.

Knowledge of ASP.Net, AJAX, SQL Server as well as web development Programming in HTML and SQL.

Developing secure internet-facing applications / services.

Agile & Waterfall delivery.

Able to analyse and extract requirements from systems built in different languages.

Understand the need for continuous integration and delivery tools.

Able to adapt and use different IDEs.

An understanding of either Subversion or Git as a source control platform.

Basic understanding of frameworks within each of the programming languages.

Ability to work as part of a team or alone. Advantageous – Angular, .Net Core and ASP.Net Core.

Knowledge of AWS (Amazon Web Services) or Azure cloud platforms. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.