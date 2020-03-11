Java developer R120,000 Johannesburg

Java developer

Johannesburg

Currently looking for Java developer, in Johannesburg for a new client working with FRG who are looking to build one of the best Java competency teams in all of SA.

A great opportunity that can potentially propel anyone’s career to the next step.

Don’t tick all the boxes? Don’t worry about it: we still want to hear from you if you think you’re the right person for the job.

Together with your team members you will be developing new modules for the main application used within the department. Bug solving and some maintenance work will be part of your day to day job as well.

Qualifications

Bachelor/Master degree in computer science beneficial

5year + software development experience (Java/ Hibernate/ Spring)

Knowledge of high performance applications (High load)

Web development experience (HTML/CSS/Javascript).

Experienced in hell scripting and python.

Experience working with Relational databases like Oracle and some experience with NoSQL databases is highly desirable.

Knowledge of the main stream CI/CD processes and tooling (Jenkins, Nexus/Artifactory, Git, etcÃ¢ú‚¬Â¦)

Experience working in an agile/scrum environment.

Strong communication skills, Team player, and analytical skills.

Want to be part of the hype? Send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position