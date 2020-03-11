Kyocera attains #1 for SA’s copier, MFP markets

According to results from market data specialist InfoSource’s annual research, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) attained the top position as market leader in the office automation industry for Copier/MFPs in Southern Africa – placing first overall among leading brands for CY 2019 with a market share of 14,8%, where A4 achieved first place at 20,9% market share and A3 achieved fifth place at 8,4% market share.

Werner Engelbrecht, GM of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says that the A3 market is largely colour only.

While different players dominate each segment, Kyocera’s A3 copier/MFP range continues to make a name for itself, having maintained a top five position over the past five years, he says. In that time we have also maintained a top two position for A4 copier/MFP.

He adds that the A4 market is wide and proves to be cost effective for clients with its mono and colour printing options, making it the logical economical choice if you do not require A3 printing.

“As a global brand, Kyocera continues to make technological advances while adhering closely to its philosophy. We believe the future of the company and the planet depends on it,” says Engelbrecht.

“Our consistent performance as a leader in South Africa puts paid to the notion that we can thrive while still making durable, long-lasting products that consider the environment and the future,” he concludes.