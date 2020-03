NETSUITE SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR (CAPE TOWN)

OUR CLIENT WITHIN THE CLEARING AND FORWARDING INDUSTRY IS SEEKING TO EMPLOY A NETSUITE SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR IN CAPE TOWNRequirements:

Post matric qualification in Systems Administration or similar

System administration experience essential

Accounts experience advantageous

NetSuite experience advantageous

10 Years’ Corporate working experience advantageous

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Visit our website to view all of our current vacancies:www.mprtc.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position