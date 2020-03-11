PC monitors hit 5-year high, but slowdown expected

The worldwide market for PC monitors grew 5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19), according to preliminary results from International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.

Global shipments exceeded expectations, reaching just over 33,2-million, a number last exceeded in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The holiday quarter capped an impressive run for monitors in 2019 with annual growth for the full year reaching 1,5%.

Like the PC market, monitor momentum was boosted by business device refresh projects that further consolidated the market, with the top three players – Dell, HP, and TPV – holding nearly 50% of the market in 2019.

In addition, other factors were in play that further helped the market. Screen sizes continued to grow – 2019 marked the first year in which 23,8-inch screens overtook 21,5-inch as panel suppliers and OEMs alike focused on marketing bigger sizes.

Strong gaming monitor adoption also helped to lift the consumer segment to its first growth year since 2010.

Looking ahead, IDC believes the market faces short-term challenges that will take several quarters to play out. The end of most commercial PC Windows 10 migration efforts means monitors will see a slowdown after the past two years of growth.

In addition, the deteriorating situation due to the Covid-19 virus has introduced a new set of inhibitors that will negatively impact both supply and demand.

Ongoing events in China will remain disruptive to the monitor supply chain as a whole and is likely to extend through the first half of 2020. Demand in China and other regions is also suppressed but global shipments should slightly improve in the second half of 2020, with 2021 showing a rebound in volume.

“Even as the monitor supply chain moves toward recovery, challenges remain with certain component shortages, such as backlights, as well as labor and logistics issues,” says Jay Chou, research manager for IDC’s Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker. “At the same time, concerns are quickly shifting from supply constraints to overall demand contraction across multiple markets.

“As more cities face the prospect of lockdowns and movement restrictions, another casualty will be brick and mortar retail channels that have long been ceding share. OEMs should take time to further assess their online strategy.”