Project Manager

The Company:Our client has a decade of experience in developing customized software for the retail and financial industries. Working with clients in South Africa, Africa and the UK, they have built their reputation for producing the highest quality solutions across the following specialized business processes: customer experience, Point of Sale, Data Warehousing, Credit Management, Insurance and Payment Systems. Their core values are: Harmony, Pride, and Accountability in everything they do. The candidate:The Development Project Manager will lead a Development Team of 8 members consisting of, among others, Developers, BA, QA, Tech Lead, etc. responsible for the end-to-end development and delivery of software solutions for their customer/s. The team is structured according to the SAFE Agile methodology and therefore the DPM also interfaces with other key role players outside the team. The DPM is responsible and accountable for ensuring that all the analysis, development and testing outputs meet the quality standards and business requirements throughout the Systems Development Life Cycle. Minimum RequirementsMandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job

Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and also contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects. Strong interpersonal skills. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Should have technical background or aptitude. Able to Multi-task and manage multifaceted projects (dual track).

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Plan and schedule high level delivery in conjunction with the Product Owner. Contribute the estimation sessions once the requirements have been gathered. Drive the internal processes and ensure that they are adhered to. Detailed reporting on delivery progress and roadblocks to the Senior Development Manager. Ensure that the burn down and burn up charts are up to date. Accountable for the quality of the functionality delivered by their team by means of regression testing, unit testing, test automation and manual testing of functionality / defects. Ensure that documentation is completed, both technical and business, and stored in the internal knowledge repository. Continuously plan and monitor capacity of the team. Proactively manage the sprint to ensure on time delivery. Plan releases in conjunction with the Product Owner and other Development Project Managers on the account to ensure efficiency and defect free releases. Ensure release notes are correct and up to date and sent to the Product Owner to communicate to the client. Scheduling and prioritising defects that are raised in conjunction with the Product Owner. Responsible for project administrative duties – including but not limited to tracking costs of the team delivery, capacity planning, team velocity, management reporting. Responsible for HR management of the team. Responsible for the growth and development of team members. Managing and working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team: Drive the dual track sprint to ensure that the BA, QA and Technical Lead continuously elaborate business requirements on the Team Backlog as created and prioritised by the Product Owner according to the Definition of Ready. Ensure the team delivers according to the Definition of Done requirement. Collaborating with other Development Project Managers, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required. Proactively monitor and manage QA fails to correct if necessary in sprint. Support the team by ensuring that roadblocks are resolved speedily or raised with the correct parties for resolution. Ensure the sprint ceremonies take place correctly – Standups, Planning, Review, Demos, Retrospectives and code reviews

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

Analytical thinker. Delivery focused – deadline driven adhering to Sprint deadlines. Good verbal and written communication skills essential. Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment. Keen Attention to detail. Excellent planning and organising skills. Good interpersonal skills required to manage highly technical and skilled individuals. Assertiveness Strong sense of accountability and responsibility for a team. Ability to lead a team successfully.

Education and General Working Experience

Matric required. Bachelors’ Degree or diploma in IT related field an advantage. Experience in leading a team. Experience delivering complex / large customer projects.

