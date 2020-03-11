Senior C# Developer

How do the trees get on the internet”?They log on!GREAT– now that I have your attention with my really really bad joke, I am calling on all Senior Software Developers ( C#)If you are looking for an amazing Senior Software Engineering job opportunity, then please look no further !Requirements
- 5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
- University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
- South African citizenship
Advantageous
- Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)
- Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)
- Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
- High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)
- Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
And there are many perks like Group Life insurance, on-site gym access, squash courts and much much more)If this sounds/reads and looks like you, then please send your cv to (email address) . Trust me, this is one company you want to work for!