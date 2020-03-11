Senior C# Developer

How do the trees get on the internet”?They log on!GREAT– now that I have your attention with my really really bad joke, I am calling on all Senior Software Developers ( C#)If you are looking for an amazing Senior Software Engineering job opportunity, then please look no further !Requirements

5 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

South African citizenship

Advantageous

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc)

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc)

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

And there are many perks like Group Life insurance, on-site gym access, squash courts and much much more)

