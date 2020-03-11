SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

Our client is on the lookout for a suitably skilled Senior Full Stack Developer in the burbs of Cape Town!Requirements:

Matric Certificate and relevant IT related qualification

Reside in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town or surrounding areas

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Minimum requirement of at least 5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies

Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps

Technologies include but not limited to:

Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Team player with a strong adaptable mindset

Please Note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

