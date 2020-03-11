SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

Our client is on the lookout for a suitably skilled Senior Full Stack Developer in the burbs of Cape Town!Requirements:
- Matric Certificate and relevant IT related qualification
- Reside in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town or surrounding areas
- Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
- Minimum requirement of at least 5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies
- Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps
- Technologies include but not limited to:
- Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc
- Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets
- Json data structures
- Team player with a strong adaptable mindset
Please Note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.