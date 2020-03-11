Senior Magento Developer/Admin

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, specialist in IT Services requires your BSc, Magento 2 Certificate coupled with your min 2yrs MySQL or Percona, Magento 2 and Front-End Development experience as well as min 5yrs PHP Development experience to take ownership of the Senior Magento Engineer and Administrator role. Your self-starter persona and ability to work independently /with minimum supervision will put you in good stead.

DUTIES:

Develop, test, analyze, and maintain new Magento software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements.

Write, code, test, and analyze software programs and applications using Magento.

Direct Magento software development projects.

Maintenance and new development of Magento websites.

Active contribution in architecture of technical solutions for new ecommerce business requirements.

Develop, document & deploy applications by using SDLC best practices methodologies.

Analyze, debug, test and improve existing extensions.

Optimize code, database, cache and search performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors in Computer Science or related disciplines.

Magento 2 Certified.

5+ Years PHP development experience.

2+ Years MySQL or Percona experience.

2+ Years Magento 2 experience.

2+ Years Frontend Development.

Elasticsearch management.

PHPUnit testing.

Selenium functional testing.

Jenkins CI/CD.

Self-starter, able to work independently / minimum supervision.

Excellent organizational skills and knowledge of Agile development methodologies.

Extensive experience in PHP development and MVC concepts.

Deep knowledge of Magento 2 CE Core functionality (EE is a plus).

Experienced in Magento modules/extensions development & customization.

Experienced in Magento frontend Theme development, integration & customization.

Experienced creation & integration of external APIs and SOAP/ REST web services.

Good knowledge of the current UX/UI and best practices.

Knowledge of AMP development and SEO/SEM optimization/integration techniques.

Strong knowledge of MySQL Database management.

Knowledge of JS and CSS frameworks such as jQuery, Bootstrap, Knockout, CSS3 (SASS/LESS), HTML5, etc. Subversion control experience with tools such as GIT, Bitbucket or SVN.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

