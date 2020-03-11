Senior PPC Specialist

Senior Paid Search Specialist

My Client is a technology investment group with a diverse set of ventures, ranging from online education to digital currencies. Operating out of South Africa and the UK, their distinct strength is in customer acquisition and lead generation, producing highly successful results and aggressive year-on-year growth.

We are looking for a heavy weight / experienced Google Paid Search Expert to join the team and run campaigns and monitor paid search budgets. In this role you would work closely with our Group CMO and have the opportunity to work across multiple industries within the Group.

We are performance driven and your goal will be to ensure our online marketing efforts have the highest possible return on investment (ROI).

Responsibilities:

Participate in forming effective paid search strategies in competitive industries

Launch and optimize various PPC campaigns utiising best practices

Oversee accounts on search platforms (e.g. Google AdWords)

Be accountable for managing budgets and delivering to target

Track KPIs to assess performance and pinpoint issues

Produce reports for management (e.g. dashboards)

Write attractive and concise copy for adverts

Suggest and develop new campaigns

Maintain partnerships with PPC ad platforms and vendors

Keep abreast of the latest trends and practices Requirements

5+ years proven experience with PPC or Digital Marketing

Experience in data analysis and reporting

Familiarity with multiple platforms (e.g. AdWords, Facebook) is preferred

Working knowledge of analytics tools (Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager etc.)

Understanding of HTML and XML is a plus

Proficient in MS Office (particularly Excel)

Qlikview advantageous

Excellent communication skills

Analytical thinking with strong math skills

University Degree in a Digital Media or a related field; AdWords certification is a plus

