Senior PPC Specialist

Senior Paid Search Specialist
My Client is a technology investment group with a diverse set of ventures, ranging from online education to digital currencies. Operating out of South Africa and the UK, their distinct strength is in customer acquisition and lead generation, producing highly successful results and aggressive year-on-year growth.
We are looking for a heavy weight / experienced Google Paid Search Expert to join the team and run campaigns and monitor paid search budgets. In this role you would work closely with our Group CMO and have the opportunity to work across multiple industries within the Group.
We are performance driven and your goal will be to ensure our online marketing efforts have the highest possible return on investment (ROI).
Responsibilities:
- Participate in forming effective paid search strategies in competitive industries
- Launch and optimize various PPC campaigns utiising best practices
- Oversee accounts on search platforms (e.g. Google AdWords)
- Be accountable for managing budgets and delivering to target
- Track KPIs to assess performance and pinpoint issues
- Produce reports for management (e.g. dashboards)
- Write attractive and concise copy for adverts
- Suggest and develop new campaigns
- Maintain partnerships with PPC ad platforms and vendors
- Keep abreast of the latest trends and practices Requirements
- 5+ years proven experience with PPC or Digital Marketing
- Experience in data analysis and reporting
- Familiarity with multiple platforms (e.g. AdWords, Facebook) is preferred
- Working knowledge of analytics tools (Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager etc.)
- Understanding of HTML and XML is a plus
- Proficient in MS Office (particularly Excel)
- Qlikview advantageous
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical thinking with strong math skills
- University Degree in a Digital Media or a related field; AdWords certification is a plus