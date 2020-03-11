Senior Software Developer

Our client is looking for a for a senior developer to work on a full stack application. The ideal candidate will be a good culture fit and focuses on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc. Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the JobGeneralist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Technologies include but not limited to:

Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Developing application software for any product and / or customised client solutions.

Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

Unit testing / integration testing features developed.

Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

Education and General Working Experience

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps (continuous integration, continues delivery) an advantage.

Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

Solid understanding of design patterns and their application

Learn more/Apply for this position