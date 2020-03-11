Senior Software Developer

Our client is looking for a for a senior developer to work on a full stack application. The ideal candidate will be a good culture fit and focuses on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc. Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the JobGeneralist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

  • Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Technologies include but not limited to:

  • Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

  • Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

  • Json data structures

  • Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

  • Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

  • Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

  • Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

  • Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure

 Key Roles and Responsibilities

  • Developing application software for any product and / or customised client solutions.

  • Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.

  • Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

  • Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

  • Unit testing / integration testing features developed.

  • Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

  • Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

  • Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

 Education and General Working Experience

  • Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

  • Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

  • Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps (continuous integration, continues delivery) an advantage.

  • Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

  • Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

  • Solid understanding of design patterns and their application

