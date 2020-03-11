Job Description
Senior test analyst working in Agile methodology using Scrum. You will work directly with the Team Lead in their product devision.
Role & Responsibilities
- 5+ years test analyst experience
- SDLC processes, STLC processes
- Test governance experience
- Test documentation experience
- Agile / SCRUM experience
- Microsoft Office 365 experience
- Microsoft coded UI experience
- Azure experience
Skills & Qualifications
- ISTQB certification
- ISEB certification
- Relevant IT degree (beneficial)
- Cloud certified