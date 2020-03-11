Senior Test Analyst

Mar 11, 2020

Job Description

Senior test analyst working in Agile methodology using Scrum. You will work directly with the Team Lead in their product devision.

Role & Responsibilities

  • 5+ years test analyst experience
  • SDLC processes, STLC processes
  • Test governance experience
  • Test documentation experience
  • Agile / SCRUM experience
  • Microsoft Office 365 experience
  • Microsoft coded UI experience
  • Azure experience

Skills & Qualifications

  • ISTQB certification
  • ISEB certification
  • Relevant IT degree (beneficial)
  • Cloud certified

