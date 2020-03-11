Software Developer

Our international client, with their offices in Cape Town, provide software solutions across the retail and financial sectors in South Africa, Africa, and the UK.Their reputation has placed them in great stead, and they continue to innovate and disrupt within their sector by producing the highest quality solutions for their clients and partners. The candidate: We are looking for an intermediate developer to work on a full stack application. The ideal candidate will be a good culture fit and focuses on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc. Minimum RequirementsGeneralist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Technologies include but not limited to:

Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Developing application software for any of the company’s product and / or customised client solutions.

Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

Unit testing / integration testing features developed.

Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

Participate in setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

Participate in maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

Day to day duties and responsibilities include the following:

Developing software and solutions as per specifications or requirements provided.

Unit testing / Integration testing.

Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner and Tech leads.

Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.

Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.

Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.

Participate in code reviews.

Participate in, and present demos where required.

Participate in sessions with QA and business analyst to meet the delivery deadlines.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

Initiative

Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment

Integrity

Keen attention to detail.

Education and General Working Experience

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3+ years good C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps (continuous integration, continues delivery) an advantage.

Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

Good understanding of design patterns and their application

