BI Medicine Analyst Position

The client is vision driven by Creating a World of Sustainable Healthcare. They have consistently delivered innovative medical aid administration and health risk management solutions for over four decades. They form close partnerships with clients who include leading medical aids and large corporate companies in South Africa, Africa and internationally. This phenomenal company, is looking for a Senior Specialist: BI Medicine Analyst from the Pharmaceutical or Healthcare industry, to join their team.

Work systematically with large amounts of data primarily in SAS and Oracle databases with a focus on transforming the source data into useful data models and ultimately information.

Minimum Requirements

An honours degree or higher or a relevant professional BI certification

Experience with data management, the design of data models and good SQL coding and tuning skills.

Healthcare and preferably medicine related subject matter expertise.

10+ years’ of relevant work experience

