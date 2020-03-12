Business Analyst – Digital Marketing

Domain knowledge: Understand digital marketing in a retail environment (preferable FMCG)

Concepts such as PPC, SEO, content management, paid media, digital merchandising, marketing funnel, etc.

Understanding of promotions / campaigns

Sound Data Analytics – personalisation of promotions / contents / etc.

Strong technical understanding:

CMS / Product Catalogue (e.g. SAP Hybris Commerce – preferable)

Digital Marketing platforms (e.g. SAP Marketing Cloud – preferable)

Channels (email, chat, Whatsapp, Social, USSD, etc.) above and below the line

Strong architectural understanding (how various systems interact with each other within a complex environment)

Ability to draft technical documents (e.g. Interfaces / functional specs)

Required:

Business Analysis certification

4+ years BA experience

Digital marketing experience

