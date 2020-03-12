C# back-end developer

Attention .Net developers who live or want to work in the Northern suburbs of Cape Town. Financial services company is looking for strong Intermediate and Senior Analyst .Net developers to join their team.Job & Company Description:Work in an object orientated coding environment focusing on the backend with technologies like C#, SQL, WCF and web services. You must have at least 5 years of coding experience in the .Net framework and payment systems. Innovative environment that offers great work life balance as well as benefits. Education:

Diploma or Degree in Software Development

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Produce a complete technical specification from business requirements by upholding a high level of knowledge with Payment systems and industry and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Min 5 years’ experience in a .Net development role

Experience in the following technologies: C#, SQL, XML, WCF, UML, ASP.Net

Object Orientation Development

Best practices for .Net programming

Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns

FTP

Web services

Windows Server OS

UI Design

Thorough knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

ETL processes

Relational database technologies

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

Systems analysis and design

Solid understanding of: Payments systems environment and best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Anietha LittleSenior IT Recruitment Consultant(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position