Development Team Lead

Your role will be to lead a projects team of about 12 in a retail financial services environment. You will be responsible for project design, development, test, release, and support of problems/issues in this department.
You will have to:
– Manage direct reports and outputs
– Solution Development and support
– Service Delivery Internal and Supplier
– Talent Development
– Business & Supplier Relationship
Education, Knowledge and Experience Required:
Diploma/Degree in IT or related field
2 – 4 years Team Lead experience
3 – 5 years Retail Experience
2 – 4 years Financial Services / Finance Tech technical environment experience in a retail environment
Solid background in finance understanding such as 3rd party payments
2 – 4 years IT System and Cloud (AWS)
2 – 4 years Value Added Services Transactional Product
Advantageous:
2 – 3 years Project Management experience
2 – 4 years DevOps
2 – 4 years SDLC ewxperience, preferably Agile (SCRUM)
Responsibilities:
Manage direct reports and outputs:
– Manage 8-12 direct reports consisting of Agile team members
– Ensure that Product support standards and procedures are in place and are kept updated
– Ensure that the Developers receive the necessary in-house training in order to build and support products according to the highest standards
– Assist the Team Manager with effective resource management, including appraisals, recruitment, skills development, leave etc.
– Check and monitor the quality of work produced by staff.
Solution Development and Support:
– Establish and maintain process and technology standards for development lifecycle, coordinating with Architecture teams as needed
– Oversee solution development from a project/task management perspective
– Review proposed solutions to ensure strategic alignment, adherence to standards and quality of deliverables
– Create prototype solutions to assist business users with defining requirements
– Engage with business representatives to obtain review and agreement onsolutions that are presented.
Service Delivery:
– Pro-actively improve quality of service by investigating issues, diagnosing problems and putting processes in place for improvement
– Ensure that root-cause analysis is performed and reported on from both internal and Supplier
– Facilitate response to incidents raised within SLA from both internal and Supplier.
Business & Supplier Relationships:
– Liaise with business on a regular basis to coordinate projects and changes, provide feedback, highlight risks and discuss issues
– Liaise with Supplier on a regular basis to coordinate reporting and, highlight risks and discuss issues for better support of services.
Team development.