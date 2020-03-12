Development Team Lead

Your role will be to lead a projects team of about 12 in a retail financial services environment. You will be responsible for project design, development, test, release, and support of problems/issues in this department.

You will have to:

– Manage direct reports and outputs

– Solution Development and support

– Service Delivery Internal and Supplier

– Talent Development

– Business & Supplier Relationship

Education, Knowledge and Experience Required:

Diploma/Degree in IT or related field

2 – 4 years Team Lead experience

3 – 5 years Retail Experience

2 – 4 years Financial Services / Finance Tech technical environment experience in a retail environment

Solid background in finance understanding such as 3rd party payments

2 – 4 years IT System and Cloud (AWS)

2 – 4 years Value Added Services Transactional Product

Advantageous:

2 – 3 years Project Management experience

2 – 4 years DevOps

2 – 4 years SDLC ewxperience, preferably Agile (SCRUM)

Responsibilities:

Manage direct reports and outputs:

– Manage 8-12 direct reports consisting of Agile team members

– Ensure that Product support standards and procedures are in place and are kept updated

– Ensure that the Developers receive the necessary in-house training in order to build and support products according to the highest standards

– Assist the Team Manager with effective resource management, including appraisals, recruitment, skills development, leave etc.

– Check and monitor the quality of work produced by staff.

Solution Development and Support:

– Establish and maintain process and technology standards for development lifecycle, coordinating with Architecture teams as needed

– Oversee solution development from a project/task management perspective

– Review proposed solutions to ensure strategic alignment, adherence to standards and quality of deliverables

– Create prototype solutions to assist business users with defining requirements

– Engage with business representatives to obtain review and agreement onsolutions that are presented.

Service Delivery:

– Pro-actively improve quality of service by investigating issues, diagnosing problems and putting processes in place for improvement

– Ensure that root-cause analysis is performed and reported on from both internal and Supplier

– Facilitate response to incidents raised within SLA from both internal and Supplier.

Business & Supplier Relationships:

– Liaise with business on a regular basis to coordinate projects and changes, provide feedback, highlight risks and discuss issues

– Liaise with Supplier on a regular basis to coordinate reporting and, highlight risks and discuss issues for better support of services.

Team development.

