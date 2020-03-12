Field Technician Vegetable Seeds (Agricultural)

Client based in Worcester seeks a Field Technician

Successful incumbent is required to assist the execution and monitoring of crop management protocols in order to meet the requested quantity and quality of yield, providing a consistent supply of high quality commercial and / or stock seed to ensure the long-term profitability success of the organisation.

Key responsibilities & duties:

– Assist with all aspects of seed production from soil preparation to harvest.

-Data collection of trials

-Direct and timely control of specific agricultural tasks ,i.e. load/unload stock roots and bulbs, identify, mark and / or destroy pollinator rows, sort and box in case of union the bulbs to assure proper quality, identity and proper delivery.

-Supervise the seasonal workers.

-Handle machinery tractors / harvesting equipment according to purpose and need within specifies safety regulations.

-Maintain/repair current production equipment and materials.

-Execute spraying for disease control in the field. Calculate the quantity of chemicals needed for the treatment.

-Trough continual communication keeps his/her supervisor informed of non-going crop management activities and in case actual problems regarding the execution of protocols in the crops.

Academic and trade qualifications

-Agriculture Management Diploma in agricultural related field.

-Must be capable and competent (licensed) of operating various farm machinery.

-Driver Licence code B / C1

-Agricultural background and studies will be an advantage.

Working conditions

-Mainly in field outdoor or in greenhouse, minor admin.

-Requires domestic travel.

-Field environment including heat, dust and working within the vicinity of beehives and pest control chemicals.

-Must be able to lift 25kg.

