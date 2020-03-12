Field Technician Vegetable Seeds (Agricultural)

Client based in Worcester seeks a Field Technician
Successful incumbent is required to assist the execution and monitoring of crop management protocols in order to meet the requested quantity and quality of yield, providing a consistent supply of high quality commercial and / or stock seed to ensure the long-term profitability success of the organisation.
Key responsibilities & duties:
– Assist with all aspects of seed production from soil preparation to harvest.
-Data collection of trials
-Direct and timely control of specific agricultural tasks ,i.e. load/unload stock roots and bulbs, identify, mark and / or destroy pollinator rows, sort and box in case of union the bulbs to assure proper quality, identity and proper delivery.
-Supervise the seasonal workers.
-Handle machinery tractors / harvesting equipment according to purpose and need within specifies safety regulations.
-Maintain/repair current production equipment and materials.
-Execute spraying for disease control in the field. Calculate the quantity of chemicals needed for the treatment.
-Trough continual communication keeps his/her supervisor informed of non-going crop management activities and in case actual problems regarding the execution of protocols in the crops.
Academic and trade qualifications
-Agriculture Management Diploma in agricultural related field.
-Must be capable and competent (licensed) of operating various farm machinery.
-Driver Licence code B / C1
-Agricultural background and studies will be an advantage.
Working conditions
-Mainly in field outdoor or in greenhouse, minor admin.
-Requires domestic travel.
-Field environment including heat, dust and working within the vicinity of beehives and pest control chemicals.
-Must be able to lift 25kg.