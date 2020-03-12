Genesys Cloud now on AWS Markerplace

Genesys Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors.

With the availability of Genesys Cloud in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from simplified sourcing and contracting as well as consolidated billing, ultimately resulting in cost savings.

The new listing also gives organisations the ability to apply their use of Genesys Cloud to their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend commitment.

“As our customers migrate more and more applications to the cloud, they are looking for additional choice, flexibility, and ease of contracting and provisioning,” says Dave McCann, vice-president: migration at AWS Marketplace and Control Services. “We’re delighted to welcome Genesys Cloud, a SaaS application, to AWS Marketplace and provide our customers with an additional solution from an industry leader that can help them modernise their application portfolio and transform customer experience.”

Making Genesys Cloud available in AWS Marketplace is the latest development in the longstanding relationship between Genesys and AWS. Hosted on AWS, Genesys Cloud is designed to allow organisations to deliver Experience as a Service so they can build more connected, meaningful customer relationships across any channel, including voice, text, web chat and social.

“Businesses face increasing pressure to provide highly personalised experiences to consumers,” says Olivier Jouve, executive vice-president and GM of Genesys Cloud. “AWS Marketplace gives the largest organisations a streamlined procurement path so they can leverage the power of Genesys Cloud to win customers for life through empathetic, tailor-made experiences.”