Intermediate Software Developer

Our client is seeking for an intermediate developer to work on a full stack application.Responsibilities:

Developing application software for any product and / or customised client solutions.

Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

Unit testing / integration testing features developed.

Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

Participate in setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

Participate in maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

Requirements:

Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Technologies include but not limited to:

Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

Cloud services and providers example AWS and Azure

