MyOffice seeks African partners

MyOffice, the Russian developer of software for collaborative work with documents, is developing a partner network for operation in the countries of Africa.

The company is planning to create a two-level distribution channel for sales of software to government and major commercial agencies of the region.

MyOffice is conducting negotiations on the government level regarding contracts in several African countries, including Algiers, Burundi, Gabon, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, and Uganda. It is interested in finding partners with sufficient expertise on the IT market who are able to provide a full cycle of works in supply of software products to the above-listed countries.

Priority will be given to companies that have experience of working with government agencies and large-scale businesses with annual turnover over $10-million. MyOffice sets requirements both for business expertise of their future partners and their ability to take up complex IT projects.

The first level of the distribution channel will be awarded to companies with the special status of master partner for the country or a group of countries in Africa. MyOffice will be actively helping these partners promote their product on the local market, including by conducting educational courses for employees of the partner company on working with the product and establishing business strategies.

Master partners will develop the second level of the channel out of local market players, integrators, resellers, and suppliers of IT products.

“At the moment, several in Africa are already using MyOffice products,” says Dmitry Komissarov, CEO of MyOffice. “For instance, in 2019 we sold MyOffice Professional licenses to the agencies of Burundi Presidential Executive Office and signed a cooperation contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Positive examples of introducing MyOffice in key countries of the region will influence their neighbor’s decisions, since they are also worried about issues of confidentiality and data control. I am certain they will be interested in using the most advanced technology for collaborative work with documents and reducing the costs of creating and maintaining IT infrastructure.”