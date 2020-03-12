New energy vehicles sales grow by 50%

According to the latest research from Canalys, 160 000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) were delivered to customers in Europe in Q4 2019, a 52% increase over the previous year.

Despite the growth, NEVs still only represented 4,4% of the 3,7-million cars delivered in Q4 2019. In full-year 2019, approximately 520 000 NEVs out of a total of 15,3-million cars were delivered in Europe.

Sales of NEVs, which comprise plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs), increased in Q4, though from a low base, meaning NEVs still represent a small percentage of total sales.

“The industry needs a boost, and it should come, in part, from the new, more affordable, compact EVs launching in the first half of 2020 from mainstream brands such as Honda, Mini, Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot and VW. Priced between 30 000 Euro and 40 000 Euro, with improved ranges of between 200km and 500km, early customer interest is encouraging,” says Chris Jones, chief analyst for automotive at Canalys.

“But there is much more to be done by car-makers, local authorities and governments to convince consumers to make the switch to a NEV.

“2019 was another challenging year in the European car market,” Jones adds. “While there was year-on-year sales growth for both Q4 and the full year, the growth is misleading due to the negative sales impact of the WLTP fuel economy and emissions test, introduced in 2018.

“Underlying demand for new cars in 2019 in most European countries was muted and the impact of the Covid-19 virus will prove an inhibitor to consumer sales well into 2020. The supply chain has been adversely affected, with shortages of key components affecting the whole global automotive industry, not just NEVs.

“Car manufacturers are also likely to prioritise supply for vehicles that are more profitable. Margin is low on NEVs, in some cases non-existent, so manufacturers will seek to protect profits.”