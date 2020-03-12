Project Manager IT

The opportunity is available for a Project Manager to join a leading Software Company in Cape Town.

Main Responsibilities:

– Plan and schedule high level delivery in conjunction with the Product Owner

– Drive the internal processes and ensure that they are adhered to

– Completed detailed reporting for Senior Management

– Ensure that the burn down and burn up charts are up to date

– Responsible for the quality of the functionality delivered by their team by means of regression testing, unit testing, test automation and manual testing of functionality / defects

– Ensure that documentation is completed, both technical and business related

– Ensure the team completes deadlines on time

– Plan releases and ensure release notes are correct and up to date

– Scheduling and prioritising defects that are raised in conjunction with the Product Owner Responsible for project administrative duties

– Responsible for HR Management, training and development of the team

Requirements:

– Matric Completed

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– Experience in leading a team

– Experience delivering complex / large customer projects

– Analytical thinker and deadline-driven

– Good verbal and written communication skills

– Excellent time management skills

– Experience working in an Agile environment

Salary: Market Related

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

