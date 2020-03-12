Project Manager IT

The opportunity is available for a Project Manager to join a leading Software Company in Cape Town.
Main Responsibilities:
– Plan and schedule high level delivery in conjunction with the Product Owner
– Drive the internal processes and ensure that they are adhered to
– Completed detailed reporting for Senior Management
– Ensure that the burn down and burn up charts are up to date
– Responsible for the quality of the functionality delivered by their team by means of regression testing, unit testing, test automation and manual testing of functionality / defects
– Ensure that documentation is completed, both technical and business related
– Ensure the team completes deadlines on time
– Plan releases and ensure release notes are correct and up to date
– Scheduling and prioritising defects that are raised in conjunction with the Product Owner Responsible for project administrative duties
– Responsible for HR Management, training and development of the team
Requirements:
– Matric Completed
– Tertiary qualification in IT
– Experience in leading a team
– Experience delivering complex / large customer projects
– Analytical thinker and deadline-driven
– Good verbal and written communication skills
– Excellent time management skills
– Experience working in an Agile environment
Salary: Market Related
