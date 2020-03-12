Software Developer

A reputable software development company is seeking Full-Stack Developers to join their team in Cape Town.

Main Responsibilities:

– Developing application software for products and clients

– Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases

– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and clients

– Provide feedback after reviewing product for further development

– Unit testing / integration testing features developed

– Completed technical administration regarding related product

– Setting up new infrastructure environment

– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment

Requirements:

– Matric completed

– Tertiary qualification would be an advantage

– Must have 3-5 years’ experience in Software Development

– Must have solid C# and JavaScript experience

– Proficient with Angular, React, and Json

– Proficient with Web API’s, GraphQL, and Micro services

– Proficient with MSSQL and MongoDB

– Must be able to work on both Windows and Linux

– Working experience with either AWS or Azure

– Working experience within an Agile environment would be an advantage

Salary: Market Related

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position