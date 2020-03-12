Software Developer

A reputable software development company is seeking Full-Stack Developers to join their team in Cape Town.
Main Responsibilities:
– Developing application software for products and clients
– Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases
– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and clients
– Provide feedback after reviewing product for further development
– Unit testing / integration testing features developed
– Completed technical administration regarding related product
– Setting up new infrastructure environment
– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment
Requirements:
– Matric completed
– Tertiary qualification would be an advantage
– Must have 3-5 years’ experience in Software Development
– Must have solid C# and JavaScript experience
– Proficient with Angular, React, and Json
– Proficient with Web API’s, GraphQL, and Micro services
– Proficient with MSSQL and MongoDB
– Must be able to work on both Windows and Linux
– Working experience with either AWS or Azure
– Working experience within an Agile environment would be an advantage
Salary: Market Related
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.